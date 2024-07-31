Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Update

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GB remained flat at $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 28,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,411. The firm has a market cap of $911.33 million, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.42. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blue Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

