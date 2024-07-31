Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Update

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE GB remained flat at $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 28,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,411. The firm has a market cap of $911.33 million, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.42. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blue Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
