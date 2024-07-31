Global Payments (GPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GPN opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

