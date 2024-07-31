Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.25. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.12% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

