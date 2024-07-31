GoDaddy (GDDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $143.80 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $148.71. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,055,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,386,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,206 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

