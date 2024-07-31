GoDaddy (GDDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GoDaddy Price Performance
NYSE:GDDY opened at $143.80 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $148.71. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.92.
View Our Latest Report on GoDaddy
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoDaddy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.