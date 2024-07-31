Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.69 and last traded at $44.69. Approximately 3,124 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Free Report) by 303.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 337.41% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $99,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

