Gordon Keep Sells 20,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Gordon Keep sold 7,100 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$10,224.00.
  • On Friday, May 24th, Gordon Keep sold 32,900 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$47,376.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$28,400.00.

Rusoro Mining Trading Down 2.0 %

CVE:RML traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.46. 1,336,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,292. The firm has a market capitalization of C$848.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.21. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$1.54.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

