Gordon Keep Sells 20,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Gordon Keep sold 7,100 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$10,224.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Gordon Keep sold 32,900 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$47,376.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$28,400.00.

CVE:RML traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.46. 1,336,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,292. The firm has a market capitalization of C$848.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.21. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$1.54.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining ( CVE:RML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

