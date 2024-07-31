Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 3.5 %

GPK traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 4,467,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

