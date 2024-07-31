Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.
GPK traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 4,467,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
