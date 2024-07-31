Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 307,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

