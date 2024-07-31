Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $36.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

GPK stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,320,000 after buying an additional 5,055,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $100,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,410 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,039,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 614,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

