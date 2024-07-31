Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. 307,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,086. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

