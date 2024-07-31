Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Head-To-Head Survey

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -388.77% -145.34% Greenpro Capital 22.18% 8.61% 6.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auddia and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia N/A N/A -$8.81 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $3.50 million 2.17 $1.07 million $0.09 11.22

Risk and Volatility

Greenpro Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia.

Auddia has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Auddia and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Greenpro Capital beats Auddia on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather. It also provides Vodacast mobile app, an interactive differentiated podcasting that allows podcasters to give their audiences an interactive audio experience; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

