Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

TSE:HCAL traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 21.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,028. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 20.58. Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF has a 1 year low of 16.43 and a 1 year high of 21.79.

