Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Update

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.7 days.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of HMDPF remained flat at C$85.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795. Hammond Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$35.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$83.54.
Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.2024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.
About Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.
