Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Harmonic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLIT

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.