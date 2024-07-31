Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Harmonic Price Performance
NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.
