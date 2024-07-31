Harrow (HROW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Harrow to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Harrow has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. On average, analysts expect Harrow to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HROW opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. Harrow has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Harrow from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on HROW

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.