Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.91

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 19870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 756.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 684,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 604,678 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 259,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,821,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

