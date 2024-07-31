HashAI One Day Volume Hits $411,203.91 (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One HashAI token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HashAI has a market capitalization of $111.83 million and approximately $411,203.91 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HashAI has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI was first traded on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00124914 USD and is down -8.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $513,490.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

