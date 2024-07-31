Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hays Price Performance
Shares of HAYPF stock remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Hays has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $1.38.
About Hays
