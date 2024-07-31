Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hays Price Performance

Shares of HAYPF stock remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Hays has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Get Hays alerts:

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.