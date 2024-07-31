H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. 54,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.89. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth $11,827,000. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,742,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,046,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

