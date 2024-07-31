Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 969387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 646,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 63,915 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,231.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

