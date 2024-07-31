Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOCGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 969387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 646,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 63,915 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,231.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

