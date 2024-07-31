HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have commented on HSTM. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $888.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 97.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 58.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 54,227 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 405.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

