HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Up 22.0% in July

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,500 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 405.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 80.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.7 %

HSTM stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 246,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $888.28 million, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

