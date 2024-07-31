Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $53.74, with a volume of 7003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

