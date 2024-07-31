Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 4.6 %

HTLF traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. 137,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

