Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in July

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 706.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLBZF remained flat at $106.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. Heidelberg Materials has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.