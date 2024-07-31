Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

