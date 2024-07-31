Helga Houston Sells 11,288 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Helga Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 17,675,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,492,654. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 95,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

