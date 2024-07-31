Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCVI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 620,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 413,849 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $3,136,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $2,953,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

