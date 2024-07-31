Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $150.66 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00006197 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $150.66 million and $19,018.94 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,567.64 or 1.00032179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00071597 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.13853208 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,256.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.