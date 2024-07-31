Heroes of Mavia Price Reaches $1.80 on Major Exchanges (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $56.89 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00002712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 38,516,478.986506 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.7398612 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $9,290,718.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

