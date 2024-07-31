Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 192,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

