HI Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. HI has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $186,321.15 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,179.87 or 1.00050196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000977 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00071471 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048935 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $189,377.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.