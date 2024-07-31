High Falls Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 4,087 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the 1st quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,690,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,006,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,540,000 after purchasing an additional 499,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,661,000 after purchasing an additional 510,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,563,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,070,000 after purchasing an additional 137,998 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.95. 1,622,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

