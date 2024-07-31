High Falls Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

FALN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 358,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

