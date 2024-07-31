High Falls Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.67. 13,245,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,893,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $291.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $67.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 879,375 shares of company stock valued at $571,502,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

