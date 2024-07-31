High Falls Advisors Inc Purchases 1,206 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.02. 5,941,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,083. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

