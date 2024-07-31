Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,584 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.57% of Hillenbrand worth $90,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.62. 47,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HI

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.