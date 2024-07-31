Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Down 5.6% in July

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 529,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

