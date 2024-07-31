Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 160,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

