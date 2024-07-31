Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
