Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lowered by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,066. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.89 and its 200-day moving average is $202.53.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.