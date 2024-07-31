Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.39. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $153.08.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.