Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance
Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.39. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $153.08.
Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey
In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
