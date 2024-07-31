Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Cut to $368.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $384.00 to $368.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.86.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB traded up $14.79 on Wednesday, hitting $394.59. 630,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,780. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.