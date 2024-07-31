HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,729,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded down $10.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $488.05. 664,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,369. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.17 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.