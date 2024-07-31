Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down to $404.52

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $404.52, but opened at $366.01. Humana shares last traded at $376.26, with a volume of 714,900 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.60.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Stock Down 10.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.38 and a 200 day moving average of $347.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Humana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.