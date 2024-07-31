Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.850-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-$6.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.93. The company had a trading volume of 249,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $115.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,172 shares of company stock worth $3,628,318 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

