Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 10,180,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 735,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hyliion by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hyliion by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyliion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 762,909 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:HYLN opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.