iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 343.1 days.

iA Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

iA Financial stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $56.88 and a 52-week high of $69.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

