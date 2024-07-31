Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -347.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

