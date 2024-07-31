Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Ichor Stock Performance

Ichor stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. Ichor has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,225,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

