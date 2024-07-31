Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 326,675 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,675 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $49,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after buying an additional 23,039,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381,121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. 1,986,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,008. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

